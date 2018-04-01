Two killed in overnight accident on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly two-car accident early Saturday morning.

The crash took place at about 2:30 a.m. at Hopkins and Glendale.

Investigators say a 37-year-old man driving a Chevy Malibu northbound on Hopkins lost control of his vehicle and hit a Toyota Corolla that was traveling in the opposite direction. Rescuers tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in the victim's vehicle were rushed to the hospital. The 32-year-old passenger was pronounced dead. The 35-year-old driver was seriously injured and remains in stable condition.

The investigation into this crash is underway.

