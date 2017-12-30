Two charged, on the run after deadly State Street shooting

Two men have been charged in a deadly west side shooting caught on camera in September.

Riccardo Hicks, 27, and Dennis Simmons, 38, are both charged with Recklessly Endangering Safety and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. They are still searching for them.

According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 17, a bouncer says someone tried to enter Talk of the Town Tavern with a gun but was turned away. The owner told the bouncer that person was banned from the bar. That person became upset and said, "He was going to start shooting."

The bouncer says later a person told him, "Somebody was going to get their head blown off tonight."

Later, in surveillance video, several men grabbed guns from a car, including a long rifle, and began firing back towards the bar. Sparks flew as the man with the rifle fired several rounds.

In the flurry of gunfire, Lanell Taylor, 38, was hit in the neck and killed.

An unidentified tipster called police the day after the shooting and recognized several people in the surveillance video including Hicks and Simmons. As the car took off, the tipster also says the car belonged to Hicks' sister.

The person believes Simmons and Hicks, "will head south because they have family in the south."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police.