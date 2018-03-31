Thousands of dollars worth of medication stolen from Milwaukee delivery van

Nearly $20,000 worth of prescription medication has been stolen from a Milwaukee delivery van.

The drugs accumulated over three separate robberies. Two out of those three times it was the same driver who was robbed.

Baba Nyang was on a delivery at a Walgreens near Packard and College on Feb, 23 the first time he was robbed.

He was inside the store for maybe five minutes when the thieves stole nine plastic bins of prescription drugs, a total of about $12,000.

"Some of them are even labeled Chemo," said Nyang. "There are sick people who need that."

Just a few weeks later another robbery took place at a Kmart just up the road from the Walgreens. This time three totes-worth of medicine was stolen.

A total of $20,000 worth of prescription medications have been stolen from the van since December.

Nyang says police now patrol the area when he makes his morning deliveries, but if it happens one more time he's done.