These schools are participating in the national school walkout March 14

Schools across the country are planning to walk out of classes on March 14th at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 victims in the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Darienne Driver tweeted last week that she supports the movement.

MPS supports student solidarity on March 14 #standwithstudents https://t.co/VL3oV29pMj — Dr. Darienne Driver (@DrDriverMPS) March 9, 2018

The Women's March has published a list of schools nationwide participating in the walkout.

These are local schools that will be participating:

AUDUBON HIGH SCHOOL

ARROWHEAD HIGH SCHOOL IN HARTLAND

BADGER HIGH SCHOOL IN LAKE GENEVA

BRADFORD HIGH SCHOOL

CEDARBURG HIGH SCHOOL

ÉTUDE HIGH SCHOOL

FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOL

GERMANTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL IN SUSSEX

HARTFORD UNION HIGH SCHOOL

HIGHLAND COMMUNITY SCHOOL

HOMESTEAD HIGH SCHOOL IN MEQUON

INDIAN TRAIL HIGH SCHOOL AND ACADEMY

LAKE GENEVA MIDDLE SCHOOL

LONGFELLOW MIDDLE SCHOOL

MACDOWELL MONTESSORI HIGH SCHOOL IN MILWAUKEE

MILTON MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS

MUSKEGO HIGH SCHOOL

NICOLET HIGH SCHOOL IN GLENDALE

NORTH DIVISION HIGH SCHOOL IN MILWAUKEE

OCONOMOWOC HIGH SCHOOL

PALMYRA-EAGLE HIGH SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL

PEWAUKEE HIGH SCHOOL

PORT WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

SHOREWOOD INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

SHOREWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

UNION GROVE UNION HIGH SCHOOL

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE

WAUKESHA HIGH SCHOOLS

WAUWATOSA EAST HIGH SCHOOL

WAUWATOSA WEST HIGH SCHOOL

WHITEFISH BAY HIGH SCHOOL

UNIVERSITY LAKE SCHOOL, HARTLAND

Do you know of an area school participating in the national walkout? Let us know and we'll add them to the list.