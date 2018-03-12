These schools are participating in the national school walkout March 14
Schools across the country are planning to walk out of classes on March 14th at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 victims in the Parkland, Florida school shooting.
Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Darienne Driver tweeted last week that she supports the movement.
MPS supports student solidarity on March 14 #standwithstudents https://t.co/VL3oV29pMj— Dr. Darienne Driver (@DrDriverMPS) March 9, 2018
The Women's March has published a list of schools nationwide participating in the walkout.
These are local schools that will be participating:
- AUDUBON HIGH SCHOOL
- ARROWHEAD HIGH SCHOOL IN HARTLAND
- BADGER HIGH SCHOOL IN LAKE GENEVA
- BRADFORD HIGH SCHOOL
- CEDARBURG HIGH SCHOOL
- ÉTUDE HIGH SCHOOL
- FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOL
- GERMANTOWN HIGH SCHOOL
- HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL IN SUSSEX
- HARTFORD UNION HIGH SCHOOL
- HIGHLAND COMMUNITY SCHOOL
- HOMESTEAD HIGH SCHOOL IN MEQUON
- INDIAN TRAIL HIGH SCHOOL AND ACADEMY
- LAKE GENEVA MIDDLE SCHOOL
- LONGFELLOW MIDDLE SCHOOL
- MACDOWELL MONTESSORI HIGH SCHOOL IN MILWAUKEE
- MILTON MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS
- MUSKEGO HIGH SCHOOL
- NICOLET HIGH SCHOOL IN GLENDALE
- NORTH DIVISION HIGH SCHOOL IN MILWAUKEE
- OCONOMOWOC HIGH SCHOOL
- PALMYRA-EAGLE HIGH SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL
- PEWAUKEE HIGH SCHOOL
- PORT WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL
- SHOREWOOD INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL
- SHOREWOOD HIGH SCHOOL
- UNION GROVE UNION HIGH SCHOOL
- UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE
- WAUKESHA HIGH SCHOOLS
- WAUWATOSA EAST HIGH SCHOOL
- WAUWATOSA WEST HIGH SCHOOL
- WHITEFISH BAY HIGH SCHOOL
- UNIVERSITY LAKE SCHOOL, HARTLAND
Do you know of an area school participating in the national walkout? Let us know and we'll add them to the list.