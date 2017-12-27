SWAT situation near Atwater Elementary in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD -- A man yelling and waving a gun inside of an apartment led Shorewood Police to shut down several blocks on and around Capitol Drive Wednesday morning.

Squad cars blocked off Capitol Drive from Frederick to Farwell, as well as some surrounding streets, around 4:00 a.m.

Capitol Drive re-opened to traffic around 7:15 a.m. Officers could be seen leading a man out of an apartment complex at Maryland & Capitol and placing him in the back of a squad car shortly afterwards.

Bill Breese lives next door to the man, and said he began hearing yelling and noise coming from the apartment around 3:00 a.m.

According to Breese, the noise persisted for almost an hour before he walked over and knocked on the man's door.

Breese said the man answered the door, and appeared to be yelling at different items inside of the apartment.

"He was screaming at his TV screen, screaming at the walls, screaming at the furniture," Breese said. "He looked like he was out of control."

Breese added, at some point, the man picked up a weapon.

"He picked up a handgun from a table and waived it around," he said.

Breese said he politely excused himself, advised the man to go to bed, and then promptly called 9-1-1 just before 4 a.m. That's when officers responded to the area.

Glendale Police, Fox Point Police, and Whitefish Bay Police helped Shorewood P.D. at the scene. A Milwaukee County Tactical team was requested to stage nearby as a precaution, Shorewood Police said.

"The man locked himself inside his apartment and was refusing to come out," Police said in a news release.

Breese said he was told to move to a different floor of the building.

"(Police) were concerned that, if there was gunfire, it may go through a wall," Breese said.

The suspect, a 44-year old, was taken into custody at 7:17 a.m., according to Shorewood P.D.

Neither the man nor any officers were hurt.

Shorewood Police said they continue to investigate, and that possible, criminal charges are pending.