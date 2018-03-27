Suspect in 18-year-old Milwaukee woman's shooting death turns himself in

MILWAUKEE -- A suspect in the homicide of an 18-year-old Milwaukee woman who was shot to death inside her car this week has turned himself in, police say.

Kiara Brown was shot inside her car in the 9800 block of W. Carmen Ave. early Monday morning, police say. At that time, officers said they were looking for a 19-year-old male suspect in connection with her death.

Police say that man turned himself in Tuesday, and the case will now be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office for a charging decision.

"Our investigation is ongoing," police said in a statement.

