Surveillance video shows Milwaukee thief steal TV, then immediately wipe out and break it

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are hoping you can help identify a clumsy television thief.

Someone broke into Tint Boyz Window Tinting on the city's south side, near S. 25th St. and W. Lincoln Ave., early Sunday morning. Police say the suspect took both money and property.

Surveillance video shared with TODAY'S TMJ4 shows exactly what the thief took - a television. However, it seems unlikely he'll be using it anytime soon, as he tripped and dropped it almost immediately upon exiting the business. Just watch:

Despite the mishap, the suspect gets up and calmly walks away, looking like nothing ever happened.

Police say the investigation into the theft is ongoing, and they continue to seek the suspect.