GLENDALE -- Why did the chicken cross the road? More like, why did a rooster cross this Glendale road?

Police might be used to dealing with stray animals on the job -- but on Tuesday, Glendale Police were certainly surprised to find their first stray rooster wandering on a road in their community.

The roster that was found holding up traffic on River Woods Drive. The department made a post about their odd discovery on their Facebook page -- and now they are looking to find the owner.

"We’ve had stray dogs, cats, ducks and even the occasional reptile. I believe this is the first stray Rooster we have ever had! He was found, blocking traffic on River Woods Dr. If you lost this little guy, give us a call at 414-228-1753 to claim him." -- Glendale Police Department

If this is your rooster or you know who it belongs to -- police ask you to call (414) 228-1753 to claim it.