Steve Carell spotted at UW Madison campus

10:43 AM, Mar 20, 2018
MADISON -- Rumors flew of Steve Carell sightings on UW Madison's campus Monday -- and photos on Twitter confirm the movie and TV star was in fact there.

Many students took selfies with Carell, who is popular for movies like "40-Year-Old Virgin" and "Anchor Man," -- and his television role as Michael Scott on "The Office." 

If Carell thought he was discreet in a hat and sunglasses, students at UW Madison weren't fooled.

Many posted GIFs and memes from "The Office" confessing their feelings about seeing, or not seeing, Carell in the flesh.

Some people are even speculating that his 17-year-old daughter was the one checking out the campus.

WISC-TV reports UW-Madison Communications representatives could not confirm or deny the rumors that Carell was on campus.

