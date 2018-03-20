Steve Carell spotted at UW Madison campus

MADISON -- Rumors flew of Steve Carell sightings on UW Madison's campus Monday -- and photos on Twitter confirm the movie and TV star was in fact there.

Many students took selfies with Carell, who is popular for movies like "40-Year-Old Virgin" and "Anchor Man," -- and his television role as Michael Scott on "The Office."

I picked the wrong year to graduate... My cousin @angelyn0105 is a rockstar !! @SteveCarell pic.twitter.com/uiVFYO0TM8 — Midnight Swami (@MVPinitials) March 19, 2018

Just saw Steve Carell on @UWMadison campus, my life is complete. Thanks for the memory @SteveCarell pic.twitter.com/kWRiZDMI7U — Charlie Mrkvicka (@charlesmrk) March 19, 2018

If Carell thought he was discreet in a hat and sunglasses, students at UW Madison weren't fooled.

Many posted GIFs and memes from "The Office" confessing their feelings about seeing, or not seeing, Carell in the flesh.

me running out of class to look for @SteveCarell on campus pic.twitter.com/sPgyhi5i9M — kelsey kopiske (@kels_kopiske) March 19, 2018

Today when I saw Steve Carell I wish I would’ve told him I stopped studying for the 2 exams I have today just to see him so he could’ve said this to me pic.twitter.com/KnUe7WTx8v — Nelly Santiago (@_nellysantiago) March 19, 2018

Some people are even speculating that his 17-year-old daughter was the one checking out the campus.

Hey @SteveCarell I hope your daughter liked #UWMadison — Lauren Shuster A. (@mslaushu) March 19, 2018

WISC-TV reports UW-Madison Communications representatives could not confirm or deny the rumors that Carell was on campus.