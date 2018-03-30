‘Sparkler bomb' found in Sheboygan apartment, ex-tenant charged

Sheboygan police found what they believed to be a "sparkler bomb" inside a vacant apartment, according to a criminal complaint.

Naelis Vega has been charged with a Class H Felony for possession of improvised explosives.

The criminal complaint says police were called to the apartment on what was believed to be drugs. An unknown object wrapped in covered in duct tape with a wick sticking out of it was found under some clothes in a baby crib.

An officer cut the duct tape and found gunpowder inside the object.

The Milwaukee Bomb Squad later identified it as a sparkler bomb.

Inside the middle of the bomb was a group of sparklers with another sparkler facing the opposite way. Culture tubes containing gunpowder and flash powder surrounded the group of sparklers. Bolts and washers were found inside the bomb as well.

The bomb squad took the bomb and safely detonated it.

Police spoke with Vega, who told them he lived at the apartment for three months but moved away. He said he left a crib at the apartment and admitted to having culture tubes, but denied ever having possession of or creating a sparkler bomb.

If convicted, Vega faces up to six years behind bars.

