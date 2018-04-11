GURNEE – For the first time in the amusement park’s 42-year history in the Midwest, Six Flags Great America will stay open until New Year’s Eve this season.

The amusement park made the announcement Wednesday morning. The extended operating season is part of the amusement park’s new event called “Six Flags Holiday in the Park.”

Six Flags says this new holiday event will include: more than one million LED lights, holiday décor, nightly tree-lighting ceremonies, holiday shows, fire pits for keeping warm and roasting marshmallows, -- and of course, the roller coasters and rides.

“Six Flags is creating a new season of thrills as the park is transformed into a winter wonderland with a million dazzling lights and all the magical sights, sounds and tastes of the holidays,” said Park President, Hank Salemi in a news release. “We are excited to extend our operating calendar and make Gurnee the premier place to spend the holiday season.”

The holiday event will begin on Friday, November 23 and run weekends through Sunday, December 23 and daily December 26 – December 31.

Six Flags opens for the 2018 season on Saturday, April 21. Note, the park will have limited hours beginning in September.

