Police investigating overnight shooting near Marquette University
Happened near 25th and Clybourn
MILWAUKEE -- A shooting took place overnight near Marquette University campus.
It happened near N. 25th and Clybourn Street overnight Saturday.
Milwaukee Police say an unknown suspect fired several gunshots into a car. A traffic signal was struck by the car.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
Marquette Police tweeted there is no threat. One person who is not affiliated with the university was injured.