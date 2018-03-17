Police investigating overnight shooting near Marquette University

Happened near 25th and Clybourn

8:51 AM, Mar 17, 2018

Marquette Police tweeted there is no threat to campus.

MILWAUKEE -- A shooting took place overnight near Marquette University campus.

It happened near N. 25th and Clybourn Street overnight Saturday.

Milwaukee Police say an unknown suspect fired several gunshots into a car. A traffic signal was struck by the car. 

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Marquette Police tweeted there is no threat. One person who is not affiliated with the university was injured.

