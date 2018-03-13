Surveillance video shows weekend armed home break-in on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE – Shocking surveillance video of armed suspects breaking into a home on Milwaukee’s south side over the weekend is catching attention all over social media.

It happened Saturday around 10:20 p.m. at a home near St. Luke’s Hospital.

The robbery involved three men who come into the backyard of the home, triggering floodlights on their way to the back door.

This is frightening video from a South Side armed home break-in.

Three men broke into the home Saturday night and you can see one young man inside the home running as the intruders break in. MPD investigating. pic.twitter.com/aTrQRK56a1 — Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) March 13, 2018

The surveillance video shows one of the men with a gun, motions for the other to kick in the door -- and after a few attempts the suspect kicks the door in and all three men go inside the home.

Meanwhile, inside, a young man is seen running away and just seconds later, the three armed men come in right behind him.

The three men rush around the first floor, opening doors and looking for items, guns in hand.

They grab one item on camera and run out of the home.

All in all, they were in and out in about a minute

Milwaukee police say the Detective Bureau has taken over the investigation and they don't have any further information on the suspects at this time.

