A Sheboygan man has been charged with disorderly conduct and domestic abuse after he reportedly ate a disinfectant wipe that led to a disturbance in the family's home.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers responded to a physical disturbance call near 10th Street and Clara Avenue they found Brian G. Oakley without a shirt, covered in sweat and flexing his muscles.

Police spoke to a woman who claimed the argument broke out when she came home to find 54-year-old Oakley eating a disinfectant wipe.

The woman was confused about why he was eating the disinfectant wipe. She said he gave up trying to eat the wet wipe because he couldn't swallow it.

The woman said they argued about other things as well. She said she tried to bring him food, but he claimed he already ate and smashed the sandwich when she placed it in front of him.

Oakley admitted there had been some tension in the home.

The woman said when said when she tried to leave he grabbed her arm and pretended to punch her, getting as close as he could without actually hitting her.

She eventually was able to leave but said that Oakley threatened to kill her family.