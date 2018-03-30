Sheboygan man accused of recording minor in the shower

A Sheboygan man was arrested last week for allegedly using his cell phone to record a minor in the shower.

It happened Tuesday, March 20. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department, a witness found 29-year-old Jason J. Jacoby's phone recording while the minor showered.

A witness said after they confronted Jacoby with the phone, he ripped the phone away from the witness and left.

Police found Jacoby at a park. He denied trying to record the minor in the shower.

Police obtained Jacoby's phone and found images from the shower along with other inappropriate images of the underage victim.

Jacoby has been charged with two felonies: Attempting to capture an intimate representation without consent and invasion of privacy of a victim under 18, and a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct and domestic abuse.

If convicted he faces up to six and a half years behind bars.