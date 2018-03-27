Schulte Elementary School in Racine cancels school Tuesday due to small bathroom fire

#Important: No school for Schulte Elementary School today due to a small fire in the bathroom. We anticipate the building will be open for Parent Teacher Conferences tomorrow & Thurs. Thank you for your understanding. — Racine Unified (@RacineUnified) March 27, 2018

RACINE – Schulte Elementary School in Racine has canceled school today due to a small fire in the bathroom.

The Racine Unified School District tweeted the school closing around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The school district anticipates the school will reopen for Parent/ Teacher Conferences Wednesday and Thursday.

Right now, there’s no word on what caused the fire -- and the extent of damages to the building.