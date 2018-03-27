Scammers in West Allis posing as firefighters, asking to check smoke alarms

WEST ALLIS -- The Milwaukee Fire Department is warning residents of individuals pretending to be firefighters in order to enter people's homes.

The fire department has received recent reports of people going door-to-door in West Allis -- dressed as firefighters -- and asking to inspect people's fire alarms.

Fire officials urge citizens to look for a fire engine or ladder truck nearby if someone comes to your door. If neither of those vehicles are present, ask the person at the door for their Fire ID card or City of Milwaukee badge.

If they are unable to provide this, do not let them in your house and contact the police immediately.