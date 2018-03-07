Sam Dekker and Olivia Harlan ask for charity donations instead of wedding gifts

Former Badgers basketball star and current Clippers player Sam Dekker and ESPN reporter Olivia Harlan are asking family, friends, and fans to donate to Children's Cancer Family Foundation in lieu of wedding gifts.

The wedding is set for July 14 in Door County, Wisconsin. Even if fans are not invited to the wedding, the couple promises signed 'Thank You' cards for anyone who donates $50 or more.

Harlan says they are looking to give back to the community they call home in celebration of their wedding. "We're asking friends, family, and fans to help us lessen the financial pain of families in the community dealing with the seemingly insurmountable challenge of pediatric cancer,” she continues.

CCFF president and co-founder Sarah-Beth Janssen says the couple has participated in numerous fundraisers and events throughout the years. "They’re never looking for recognition for their efforts; they simply want to make a difference. We feel very blessed to have them be such an integral part of our organization,” Jansen says.

Well-wishers can make their wedding gift donations online here.