Select Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market stores now offer two-hour delivery

MILWAUKEE -- Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market customers can now order groceries online and have them delivered to their homes in under two hours from 59 stores throughout Milwaukee and Madison.

The service started last week as part of the grocer's partnership with Instacart.

Any product sold in these select stores can be purchased through their website or app, including meal solutions, health and beauty products, seasonal items and flowers. An Instacart employee will then do the shopping for you.

According to the supermarket, the delivery service is part of expanding their ecommerce reach, and it saves people time and stress of going to the grocery store among other daily activities and chores.

“We are investing in redefining our customers’ grocery shopping experience by bringing online and offline seamlessly together,” said James Hyland, VP Communications & Public Affairs for Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc. said in a news release.

To find out if a grocery store near you will deliver enter your zip code here. They're currently offering free delivery service for your first order.