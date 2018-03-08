Rendering released for Up-Down arcade bar, coming to E. Brady St.

Designs have been released for Up-Down, a new arcade bar that is coming to E. Brady St.

The rendering, from Vavra Design, shows multiple levels to the establishment, both indoor and outdoor. There are outdoor patios both on the upper level and ground level.

The arcade bar will be located at 615 E. Brady St. Construction is already underway and is expected to be complete for an opening in August.

Co-owner Joshua Ivey started Up-Down with his partners in Des Moines, and have expanded locations in Minneapolis, Kansas City, and now Milwaukee.

Up-Down caters to the Brew City's love of beer as it features a drink menu with a large selection of craft beer.

Each game only costs 25 cents. According to Up-Down's website, they "feature more than 50 arcade games from the ‘80s and ‘90s, pinball machines, four classic skee-ball alleys, Nintendo 64 console gaming, life-size jenga and connect four."