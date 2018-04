TOWN OF GENEVA, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say a decomposing body found in a marshy area by two hikers in Walworth County Sunday has been identified as a man who went missing nearly six months ago.

Seventy-year-old James Demeuse was reported missing on Oct. 20. Town of Geneva police said Wednesday Demeuse was positively identified by the Wisconsin Crime Lab.

Police say the death was isolated and that there are no public safety concerns.