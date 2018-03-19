Racine police find driver dead with gunshot wound after crash

RACINE – A homicide investigation is underway in Racine after authorities found a driver dead with a gunshot wound after a crash Sunday night.

Racine Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of Arlington Ave. Shortly after, police received a report of an accident involving a minivan that struck a tree.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a Dodge Caravan in the yard of a home at: 2328 Arlington Avenue.

Police found the driver inside, unresponsive, and with a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and are not releasing any other information at this time.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.