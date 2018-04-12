'Quite a journey': Paul Ryan's brother on the speaker not seeking another term

House Speaker Paul Ryan's brother said he's proud of all his younger sibling has accomplished in Congress.

Tobin Ryan spoke to WTMJ sister station TODAY'S TMJ4 by phone following the Speaker's announcement that he would not seek re-election in order to spend more time with his family.

"It's been quite a journey," Tobin Ryan said.

"It's probably an emotional day, I'm sure, for (Paul) and Jana, like it is for many of us," he also said. "But I'd say largely there's a contentment behind it."

Tobin Ryan said he thinks Paul never forgot his Wisconsin roots during the ascent to one of the country's highest offices.

"Paul, his entire career, did his best to bring Janesville to Washington and not Washington to Janesville," Tobin Ryan said.

He added he's supportive of the Speaker's decision.

"I'm proud that, frankly, he didn't play the game where he ran, got reelected, and then turned around and said, 'I'm now going to retire.' That wouldn't have been in his character," Tobin Ryan said.