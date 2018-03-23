Protesters removed from Milwaukee Public School board meeting

7:28 PM, Mar 22, 2018

Protesters fighting against potential budget cuts at Milwaukee Public Schools were forcibly removed from Thursday night's school board meeting.

Protesters fighting against potential budget cuts at Milwaukee Public Schools were removed from Thursday night's school board meeting. 

The protesters were mostly members of the teachers union. They say the district wants to slash school budgets by 5 percent which could result in fewer teachers. MPS is looking at a number of options to improve outcomes for students. 

As protesters started chanting, much of the school board exited the room. Security removed the protesters.

