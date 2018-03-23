Protesters removed from Milwaukee Public School board meeting

Protesters fighting against potential budget cuts at Milwaukee Public Schools were removed from Thursday night's school board meeting.

MPS school board meeting interrupted by protesters. Many of the board members have left. Security is also removing people @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/HhRbZNLIbb — Rikki Mitchell (@RikkiMitchell) March 23, 2018

The protesters were mostly members of the teachers union. They say the district wants to slash school budgets by 5 percent which could result in fewer teachers. MPS is looking at a number of options to improve outcomes for students.

As protesters started chanting, much of the school board exited the room. Security removed the protesters.