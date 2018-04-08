Porch Pirate targets Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing packages that were delivered to a home.

It happened in the 2400 block of Fratney an April 5th and the thief’s bold move was caught on camera.

“I was just waiting for the moment he turns and looks at the camera. Which he did,” said Orin Christianson. “It’s such a small dollar amount that at most police might give him a citation. At least that’s what police told me.”

Oren Christianson checked his security camera this week when a couple of packages didn’t show up.

But Christianson didn't want the thief to get away unscathed,

He plastered the thief’s bold move on Facebook.

“A couple of people recognize him and they know who he is. He lives in the area,” said Christianson.

If you think this man has taken packages from your home, Milwaukee police want to hear from you.