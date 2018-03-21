Police: Wisconsin stabbing suspect on the run

MENOMONIE -- Police are looking for suspect David W. Hill, who allegedly stabbed a victim in the throat in Menomonie.

Menomonie Police received the call a few minutes before 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, informing them of a stabbing on 2502 Harvey Dr. Both Menomonie Police and the Menomonie Fire/EMS Departments responded to the scene.

The suspect, identified as Hill, is a 37-year-old black male with a beard, roughly 5'8" and 195 pounds. Hill fled the scene before police arrived.

He was last seen in a jean jacket and blue jeans, wearing gold rimmed glasses. Hill was also seen carrying a red Nike duffel bag. The suspect is believed to heading to Minnesota.

The victim of the stabbing is stable and at the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Menomonie Police Inv. Kelly Pollock at 715-232-2198 or Dunn County Crime Stoppers at 715-847-3866.