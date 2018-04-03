Police: Victim stabbed in Columbia St. Mary's parking garage

One person was stabbed in the parking garage of Columbia St. Mary's on Prospect, according to Milwaukee Police.

Police said a 53-year-old man approached a 56-year-old woman and tried to rob her in the parking garage on Prospect Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday night. He then allegedly stabbed her in the chest.

Police say the woman is in critical condition.

Authorities have the suspect in custody. The victim did not know the attacker.

People shopping at the Whole Foods near North and Prospect Avenues said they were surprised to see police cars racing towards the hospital.

“All of a sudden we see four cars, cop cars rushing, full speed to this area,” said shopper Kevin Ibarra.

“That’s kind of terrifying,” said Adrianna Martinez whose cousin is in the hospital.

Martinez said her family would normally try to visit her cousin around the same time as the attack.

People who live nearby found the stabbing worrisome as well.

“Oh my gosh, that’s so scary, especially because I just moved over here,” said Brigette Doby.

“It’s scary because you never really expect that to happen at a hospital,” said Ibarra.

TODAY'S TMJ4 reached out to Columbia St. Mary's, but they did not comment on the attack.