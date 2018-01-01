Police looking for boy wanted for attempted armed robbery near UW-Milwaukee campus

MILWAUKEE – Police are looking for a boy, between the ages of 10-13, who tried to rob a female student with a handgun Sunday afternoon near the UW-Milwaukee campus.

According to UW Milwaukee Police, the attempted robbery happened around 3:05 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Cramer Street.

Police say the student was walking on Cramer St. when the suspect approached her from behind. He then pointed a handgun at her and attempted to gain money and property.

The attempt was unsuccessful. The suspect ran and got into the passenger seat of a grey sedan parked nearby. The vehicle then fled northbound. Police say there were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described by police as a white male, 10-13 years of age, brown hair, wearing multicolored jacket (with red and yellow), armed with a black and gray handgun.

The suspect’s vehicle is a grey sedan which was driven by an unknown adult.

Milwaukee Police and UW Milwaukee Police officers checked the area and did not locate the suspect or vehicle. Milwaukee Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call the call the Milwaukee Police Department Tip Line, (414) 935-7360.

