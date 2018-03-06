FOND DU LAC -- Police have identified the suspect in the Fond du Lac High School threat on social media.

According to a media release, the Fond du Lac Police Department was able to identify a 16-year-old boy who allegedly posted of a school threat on Snapchat.

The Snapchat post read:

"Attention Fondy Highschool students I've been informed that there is going to be a school shooting tomorrow (3/5/18) I don't know if this is true but I wouldn't trust it don't go to school tomorrow."

The teenage suspect is from Arkansas but has ties to the area. Fond du Lac Police worked with law enforcement in Arkansas, who were able to interview the suspect. The teenager has been cooperative and did admit to writing the Snapchat message.

Officials are still investigating and the suspect faces possible criminal charges.

In the release, Fond du Lac Police commended the students who brought the threatening post to their parents' attention, who then contacted police.