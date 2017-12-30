Police: Driver fatally shoots self during traffic stop in Town of Brookfield

BROOKFIELD -- Town of Brookfield Police say a man they were attempting to take into custody during a traffic stop Saturday morning fatally shot himself during the arrest.

Authorities say they pulled the man over in the parking lot of the Quality Inn in the 20000 block of W Bluemound Road when they discovered the driver had a felony warrant for his arrest.

The man pulled out a gun and shot himself, according to police.

The police department has requested that the Wisconsin Department of Justice conduct an investigation.

