Police: Driver fatally shoots self during traffic stop in Town of Brookfield

Police: Man had felony warrant

TMJ4
9:05 AM, Dec 30, 2017

BROOKFIELD -- Town of Brookfield Police say a man they were attempting to take into custody during a traffic stop Saturday morning fatally shot himself during the arrest. 

Authorities say they pulled the man over in the parking lot of the Quality Inn in the 20000 block of W Bluemound Road when they discovered the driver had a felony warrant for his arrest. 

The man pulled out a gun and shot himself, according to police. 

The police department has requested that the Wisconsin Department of Justice conduct an investigation. 
 

