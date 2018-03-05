RACINE -- Police from multiple agencies were at the scene of a crash investigation Sunday night in Racine.

The Racine Journal Times reports the crash was the result of a high-speed chase that crossed from Milwaukee to Racine Counties and ended near the intersection of Washington and Taylor Road near Racine’s Park High School.

A heavy police presence, squad cars shut down roads and a K9 unit was at the scene of the crash Sunday night.

Four different law enforcement agencies were at the scene, including Milwaukee Police, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Mount Pleasant Police were all involved in this chase.

