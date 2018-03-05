Report: Police chase ends in Sunday night crash in Racine

TMJ4
6:28 AM, Mar 5, 2018
8:34 AM, Mar 5, 2018

Police from multiple agencies were at the scene of a crash investigation that ended Sunday night in Racine.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RACINE  -- Police from multiple agencies were at the scene of a crash investigation Sunday night in Racine.

The Racine Journal Times reports the crash was the result of a high-speed chase that crossed from Milwaukee to Racine Counties and ended near the intersection of Washington and Taylor Road near Racine’s Park High School.

A heavy police presence, squad cars shut down roads and a K9 unit was at the scene of the crash Sunday night.

Four different law enforcement agencies were at the scene, including Milwaukee Police, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Mount Pleasant Police were all involved in this chase. 

TODAY’S TMJ4 has a crew at the scene and are working to confirm more information with police.

Stay with TODAY’S TMJ4 for further updates from this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top