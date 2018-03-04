Police arrest 37-year-old man in Cudahy homicide

An arrest has been made in the murder of a landlord in Cudahy. Police said the 37-year-old suspect they took into custody was a tenant of the victim’s rental property near Packard and College.

Cudahy Police said on Thursday, Greenfield Police received a report of a missing man who was last seen leaving his hometown of Greenfield to go to his rental property. That night, Greenfield Police found the missing man dead inside a garage behind the multi-family housing complex. Police said the victim died from a gunshot wound.

“He was such a nice guy, he really was, he was a decent human being,” said resident Leo Trudeau.



Resident Shery Cebula said she saw the landlord outside the complex Thursday afternoon.

“I seen him, the landlord that afternoon, and then later I went to go pick up my son, and the landlord’s car was there and the garage door was open and when I came home an hour later, that car was gone and the garage door was closed,” she said.

Cebula said the 37-year-old suspects lived in an upstairs unit above them.

“He was behind on rent and the landlord wanted to evict him,” Cebula said.

Another resident who didn’t want to share his name said police told him the suspect had an eviction notice on his door.

“I didn’t think he was capable of murder,” Trudeau said. “I talked to him a couple times here and there. Never a bad word out of him about the landlord.”

Cudahy Police said officials involved in the investigation are suggesting a number of charges for the tenant, including felon possession a firearm, first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

“If he did do it I think he deserves the full max of punishment,” Cebula said.

The victim and suspect’s names have not been released. The suspect remains in the Milwaukee County Jail.