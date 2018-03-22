Pickup crashes into Shorewood business

A pickup truck slammed into a Shorewood business Thursday morning.

It happened at the Orthopedic Hospital of Wisconsin near the corner of Capitol and Oakland.

Police say the 72-year-old driver was headed east when he lost control of the pickup and slammed into the building.

Investigators believe a medical condition may have caused the driver to lose control.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The pickup was towed from the scene and the area should be clear in time for the morning rush hour.

The driver could possibly be cited for inattentive driving but police need to interview him at the hospital.