Owners of destroyed Racine restaurant: ‘It is just absolutely devastating'

The owners of a popular restaurant in Racine that burned down Monday are hurt by the loss of their beloved Rosie’s, but said they’ve received an outpouring of support from the community.

Rosemary Trevino, whose parents own the restaurant, said they were celebrating the New Year when their beloved Rosie’s caught fire.

"There's no other words it was just absolutely heartbreaking and it still is,” she said. "Just seeing it is just absolutely devastating.”

The family-owned diner has been a landmark in Racine for 15 years. On Tuesday many people walked and drove past to see the damage.

“It was very popular,” said Angel Pitt, a frequent customer. "It’s a shame.”

“I liked it and it’s just sad to see it burned down like this,” said Tourt McWhorter, a customer. "Rosie's has become a piece of our hearts, it's such a big piece of our family."

Rosie's has received lots of support from the community on Facebook since the fire. They ask that you continue to keep their family in your prayers.

"The amount of support that we've received has been just completely overwhelming,” Trevino said. "It really means a lot to us. The community has made Rosie's what it is.”

“If we could just continue to ask for everyone’s love and support. We just want to thank everybody,” she also said.

The Racine Fire Department had their hands full as wind chills were as low as -16. No one was injured, but the building is a total loss. About 10 people worked at Rosie’s.

