One person dies in early morning house fire in Racine

RACINE – One person was killed in an early morning house fire in Racine.

The Racine Fire Department says the fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday -- at: 2901 Gilson Street.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found a person and three pets dead inside the home.

The fire department says the fire was primarily contained to a bedroom with smoke and heat damage extending through the rest of the home – with an estimated $70,000 in damages.

The Racine Fire Department says their investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released at this time.

