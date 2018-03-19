43-year-old man dies following shooting, crash on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE – A 43-year-old man was killed following a shooting and car crash on Milwaukee's north side Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of 16th and Walnut.

According to Milwaukee Police, two men were traveling in a car and an unknown suspect in a separate vehicle fired a shot and hit the driver. The car then crashed into a tree and started on fire.

Witnesses tell TODAY’S TMJ4 the car was speeding down Walnut Street before it crashed. Bystanders had to step in and pull the men out of the car -- which was fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Medical Examiner, the driver was taken to Froedtert Hospital and was later pronounced dead. Police say the passenger, a 38-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the driver was involved in an earlier altercation in the 700 block of W. Vliet Street.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they are still looking for the suspect or suspects involved.

