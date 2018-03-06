One dead after Dodge County apartment explosion

UPDATE: The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the explosion at the Beaver Dam apartment complex Monday was due to multiple explosive chemicals found in an apartment in the building.

There was no meth lab found in the apartment.

The Sheriff's Office says there is an explosive chemical still in the apartment building and that is their main concern right now.

BEAVER DAM -- One person was killed and dozens evacuated after an explosion then a bomb scare at a Beaver Dam apartment complex.

Beaver Dam Police said an explosion went off inside an upper-level apartment building around 1 p.m. at the Village Glen Apartment Complex on Knaup Drive.

“We went upstairs that’s when we had noticed some chemicals in the building. We don’t know what those were and then we have a deceased body inside that apartment in the kitchen area,” said Chief John Kreuziger with the Beaver Dam Police Department.

Police believe the man killed was in his 20s. No one else was hurt, but as soon as state agencies stepped in to help with the case, a new fear surfaced.

“We may have some bomb-making material we’re not sure that’s why we’re evacuating further,” said Kreuziger

That material was located in the same unit where the explosion happened.

While the bomb squad investigated, buses took those who didn’t have a ride to The Watermark, a community center in Beaver Dam. Permanent shelter arrangements were being made for those impacted.

Kreuziger said residents who live in the building where the explosion happened would be displaced for a couple of days. Everyone else should be able to come back to their apartment unit Tuesday.

The investigation into what chemicals caused the explosion and how it happened continues.