32-year-old man arrested after fight at Racine bar leads to officer-involved shooting

RACINE -- A 32-year-old man was arrested following an officer-involved shooting at a Racine bar early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the bar with a report of a fight -- with the possibility with a man with a gun at the bar "Tropical Paradise" -- located in the 1600 block of W. Douglass Avenue.

Racine Police say they heard gunshots being "actively fired" when they arrived at the bar.

Police found the man -- with a gun in his hand -- and ordered him to drop the weapon. Officers say that is when they fired at the suspect. Police say the man was struck and received a non-life threatening injury. He was taken into custody after being treated at an area hospital.

Racine Police have put the officer on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have

about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police

Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

