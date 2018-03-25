Oconomowoc High School to reopen Monday following carbon monoxide scare

OCONOMOWOC -- Oconomowoc High School and the Oconomowoc Arts Center will re-open for school on Monday following an “air quality issue” this past week.

According to the Oconomowoc Area School District’s website, the district has been monitoring the air quality inside the school -- with the help of Environmental Management Consulting, Inc. – and say the building is safe to re-enter.

The high school has been closed since Thursday, after nearly 200 students and staff members became sick from elevated elements of carbon monoxide.

On Saturday, the school district briefly reopened the high school so students and staff could retrieve their belongings.

The school district said Saturday there were no “abnormal readings” of Carbon Monoxide throughout the high school and determined it was safe to allow students and staff to enter and reclaim their belongings.

The Oconomowoc High School Principal sent a letter to parents regarding the reopening of the high school. You can read that letter, here.

