Neighbors say cougar spotted for second time in Washington County

The cougar spotted across Southeast Wisconsin seems to be back on the prowl, most recently seen in Colgate for the second time.

The DNR says the big cat has probably already come and gone because the animal is looking for a mate.

The DNR has not confirmed the big cat supposedly spotted in Colgate this week was a cougar.

Large Carnivore Specialist Scott Walter says if it is a cougar, it’s a young male looking for a mate.

“Since in areas like Wisconsin they are not likely to find a young female they tend to just keep moving,” Walter said.

Cougars usually hunt deer so neighbors near County Highway Q think he might be right at home in their fields.

"It's a very wooded area. A lot of farm fields mixed with woods,” said Al Forbes. “Tons of deer in the area. Tons of wild turkey."

The DNR reminds people the cougar is a protected animal in Wisconsin so do not hunt it.

If you see the cougar, you’re urged to fill out the DNR’s Large Mammal Observation Form.