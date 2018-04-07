Multiple fire crews respond to large brush fire in Jefferson

JEFFERSON -- Multiple fire departments spent hours battling a brush fire in Jefferson County on Saturday — just north of Fort Atkinson.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation had to close both eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 18 between County Y and Paradise Road -- so crews could extinguish the fire.

So far, there are no reports of homes or business that were affected by the fire.

The Wisconsin DNR says they are putting defensive positions around nearby homes as a precaution.

There is still no word on how the fire started.

