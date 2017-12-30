UPDATE: All northbound lanes of Interstate 41 have reopened.

---

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- A multi-vehicle accident forced law enforcement to close the northbound lanes of Interstate 41 at 124th Street in Waukesha County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Emergency officials are still at the scene of the accident. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office estimates the freeway will be closed for roughy two hours. You can check drive times and find alternate routes, here.

No other information has been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.