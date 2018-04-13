MPS school board names interim superintendent

A veteran MPS administrator has been chosen to lead Milwaukee Public Schools on an interim basis.

MPS administrator Dr. Keith Posley will take over as interim superintendent effective May 21.

The move was necessary after Dr. Darienne Driver resigned from the position earlier this month in order to take over as United Way CEO in Michigan.

A news release issued by the school board stated that Posley will help MPS have a “strong finish to the 2017-2018 school year and a strong start to the 2018-2019 school year.”

Posley, who received his masters from UWM, is currently the chief school administration officer for MPS and has served as an assistant principal, principal, and regional superintendent.

It’s not clear when a permanent superintendent will be named.

The leadership change comes as the school board explores a number of options to balance the budget for next year where there is an expected $30 million deficit.

Officials say the district will be bankrupt in a year-and-a-half if changes aren't made.

The board is considering increasing co-pays and requiring working spouses of employees to use their own employer-sponsored healthcare and not the school district's plan, and/or eliminating school bus transportation for close to 1,000 students of specialty schools within the district.