MKE Mayor urges residents to pay property taxes before new year

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee homeowners who do not pay their 2017 property taxes before the end of the year could be costing themselves.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is urging residents to pay the bill this week before dramatic changes to the new tax law go into effect.

This particularly affects those who itemize taxes. Barrett said those who pay their property taxes before the end of the year will be able to deduct that amount come tax season.

The line inside city hall stretches the entire length of the building and moves at a slow pace.

"Trying to pay taxes and I should've came down earlier, but I was stalling," said Emma Harrell.

It's full of Milwaukee residents making sure their property taxes are paid before the new year.

Barrett says the federal tax changes President Donald Trump signed into law last week are going to have an immediate impact on some taxpayers in Wisconsin.

"They have until Jan. 31, but if they make the payment after Jan. 1, their ability to deduct the payment will be severely hampered," Barrett said.

Barrett said this is relevant for those who itemize their taxes rather than take the standard deduction. Roughly 25 percent of Milwaukee residents do so.

"Individuals who have property tax bills and income tax liability to the state of Wisconsin that exceeds $10,000, that amount above $10,000 will no longer be deductible," he said.

Some states along the east coast allow residents to prepay their 2018 property taxes before the end of the year to also be able to deduct that amount as well.

"It is unfortunate that the state of Wisconsin has not taken advantage of this action," Barrett said.

If you want to avoid a huge line that will only grow over the next couple of days, city hall isn't the only place to pay your property taxes. There are nine U.S. Banks across the city where you can pay as well.