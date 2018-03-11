Minnesota man kills Wisconsin girlfriend, baby in Florida forest

OCALA, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities believe a 27-year-old Minnesota man killed his Wisconsin girlfriend and their 1-year-old daughter in a Florida forest before turning the gun on himself.

Kevin Farias survived and is in critical condition Sunday. The Marion County Sheriff's Office got the call Saturday morning after a motorist found Farias and 32-year-old Jessica Johnson of Wisconsin, and their 1-year-old daughter (also from Wisconsin), lying in the middle of a remote clay road in the Ocala National Forest.

"They were there by themselves, no signs of anyone else having been around this area," authorities told WESH-TV. "Nothing shows that they were forced or that there were drugs involved. It's very heartbreaking for us to go to a scene like this with a toddler involved."

The Ocala Star-Banner reports deputies may have also found the family's car. No other details were released.