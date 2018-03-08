Milwaukee woman tries to shoot Minnesota trooper

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) -- Court documents say a woman driving a car that spun out of control on Interstate 94 near Moorhead earlier this week held a gun to the head of a state trooper who stopped to help her.

The details are part of a criminal complaint against the passenger in the car, 29-year-old Domonique Crayton.

The complaint says the vehicle was stolen from Germantown, Wisconsin. The driver and a passenger in the car were both identified as Milwaukee residents by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

While Trooper Mark Peterson attempted to handcuff Crayton on Monday, the woman pulled out a 9 mm handgun, held it to the trooper's head and tried to pull the trigger. KFGO-AM reports the gun did not fire.

The trooper then shot the woman in the right arm, and she ran into a field.

The woman, who has not been charged, remains in a Fargo, North Dakota hospital. Peterson is on standard administrative leave.