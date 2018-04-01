Milwaukee submits official bid request for 2020 Democratic National Convention

MILWAUKEE -- Mayor Barrett has formally requested that Milwaukee to be considered for the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC).

A letter was sent to the DNC Chair Tom Perez yesterday outlining some of Downtown Milwaukee's features like the brand new "state-of-the-art arena as the convention's main venue," as well as plenty of hotel rooms, and transportation modes.

The letter is the first official step in the rigorous bidding process for a national convention.

"We look forward to working with you and the DNC convention team to have you learn more about our dedicated people, world class facilities and experience with large events in the coming months," the letter said in part.

The city announced last month that they would be submitting a bid for the convention, and began planning many of the details for the large event.

The Democratic National Committee is expected to name and visit the “finalists” cities being considered to host sometime in late Summer.