Milwaukee submits official bid request for 2020 Democratic National Convention

TMJ4
2:35 PM, Mar 31, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 5: Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett makes his concession speech to his supporters June 5, 2012 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Walker, only the third governor in history to face a recall election, defeated his Democrat contender Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. Opponents of Walker forced the recall election after the governor pushed to change the collective bargaining process for public employees in the state. (Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images)

Andy Manis
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILWAUKEE -- Mayor Barrett has formally requested that Milwaukee to be considered for the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC). 

A letter was sent to the DNC Chair Tom Perez yesterday outlining some of Downtown Milwaukee's features like the brand new "state-of-the-art arena as the convention's main venue," as well as plenty of hotel rooms, and transportation modes. 

The letter is the first official step in the rigorous bidding process for a national convention.

"We look forward to working with you and the DNC convention team to have you learn more about our dedicated people, world class facilities and experience with large events in the coming months," the letter said in part. 

The city announced last month that they would be submitting a bid for the convention, and began planning many of the details for the large event. 

The Democratic National Committee is expected to name and visit the “finalists” cities being considered to host sometime in late Summer. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top