Milwaukee Public Schools pilots new 'Grab 'n Go' breakfast kiosk in Victory Elementary School

MILWAUKEE, WI - Schools across the country are celebrating National School Breakfast Week, and locally, MPS is highlighting its school breakfast program by unveiling the first "Grab 'n Go" breakfast kiosk in a district middle school.

“There were different options of fruit. There were bananas and oranges," Tahji John said. "And little mini boxes of cereal."

The wide variety of healthy options is what makes the "Grab 'n Go" kiosk so unique —it’s equipped with both cold and hot breakfast favorites. Sixth-grade student Kaylie Deluna said she likes because this new breakfast layout at Victory Elementary School gives her the power to choose.

“I just think it’s really cool how we get more options now," Deluna said. "How we get to actually feel like middle schoolers, like we’re big kids now, and we got like a responsibility."

The kiosk already exists in high schools across the district, but this is the first of its kind in an MPS middle school. School bard director, Carol Voss, co-authored the resolution to implement the kiosk in the middle schools because she hopes the convenience of it reduces the number of students who might skip the first meal of the day.

"They’re always rushing," Voss said. "They’re always rushing to get to the school bus or get to school and there’s not a lot of time for them to be taking in their basic nutrition."

According to the district, the goal is to eventually implement the kiosk in all MPS middle schools.