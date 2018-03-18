Milwaukee police respond to several shootings overnight

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating several shootings throughout the city on Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

According to police, between 6:30 p.m. on March 16 and 3:05 a.m. on March 17 office responded to four shootings in Milwaukee. All of the victims suffer non-life threatening injuries, but Milwaukee police do not have any suspects in custody.

The locations and circumstances for each incident vary:

At about 6:30 p.m.on March 16 officers responded to the 2300 block of W. Nash Street. A 23-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim is not being forthcoming, and they don't believe this is not the same location the incident took place.

At about 8:30 p.m. police responded to another male suffering a gunshot wound on the 5800 Block of W. Silver Spring Drive. The male was shot after being confronted by the suspect.

At about 2 a.m. several shots were fired into the vehicle of a male on the 2500 block of West Clybourn. The male was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Another shooting that police believe may have been a robbery happened around 3:05 a.m. on the 1500 block of S. 3rd Street.

If you have information about any of these shootings, police are asking you to contact the Milwaukee Police department.