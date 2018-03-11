Milwaukee police rescue hostage; standoff ends

TMJ4 , AP
9:38 AM, Mar 10, 2018

Milwaukee Police confirm the tactical situation that began on Friday at a north side home has ended.

UPDATE: Milwaukee Police confirm the tactical situation that began on Friday at a north side home has ended. 

According to police, one of the three suspects involved in taking a male and female hostage at gunpoint was found deceased in a home located on the 2600 block of North 17th St on Saturday at approximately 3:30 p.m. 

Police say the male suspect was found deceased inside the residence.

Police add their investigation is ongoing and are working to find the cause of death for the suspect.

MILWAUKEE  -- Authorities say Milwaukee police negotiators and a tactical team are on the scene of a standoff at a home where police rescued a female hostage.

Police say the incident began early Friday when three men entered a home, kidnapped a man and woman and took them to another home.

After shots were fired inside the second home, police rescued the woman and arrested two men. A child was also removed from the home.

Police say a 34-year-old man remains holed up with weapons, including an assault rifle.

Authorities say the man has a criminal record and told police he would not go back to jail. Family members have worked with police in an attempt to persuade him to come out. Communication with him ended about 1 a.m. Saturday.
 

